pizza for nursing home

On Friday, May 1, the Elba United Methodist Church’s Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class furnished pizza for the healthcare professionals on all three shifts at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba. The members of the class wanted to express their appreciation to these professionals for a ‘job well done’ especially during these difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, Lee Phillips, a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, is shown delivering the bountiful supply of pizza to the Elba facility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.