Worley Wilson engage

Miss Madelaine Worley and Mr. Aaron Wilson

Danny and Cindy Worley of Tallassee, Alabama announced the engagement of their daughter, Madelaine Worley, to Aaron Wilson, son of Ken and Kim Wilson of Elba, Alabama. The bride-elect is a 2018 graduate of Tallassee High School, and she currently is a junior at Troy University studying elementary education. Madelaine is employed with a grocery store in Troy. The future groom is a 2017 graduate of Elba High School, and he currently is a senior at Troy University studying graphic design. Aaron is a shift leader at a fast food restaurant in Troy. The wedding will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Tallassee, Alabama beginning at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

