Mrs. Leonard H. Brown , age 89, of Enterprise died October 18, 2022. Funeral Service were held Tuesday October 25, 2022 at St Beulah Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise directing.
Standing at the gate were two Marines, her sons, Douglas and Durant.
Mrs. Leonard Brown was a lifetime resident of Enterprise, AL. She was born March 30, 1933, the youngest daughter of Robert and Alice Hobdy of Coffee County AL. Mrs. Brown was a member of Saint Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and served in many of the church's official positions most notably as the voice of church announcer for over a half of century. Mrs. Brown worked at Fort-Rucker for 40 years.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 35 years, Fred Brown III, one sister, Mary Brown, two sons Durrey Alston and Dexter plus one daughter Deborah; and a host of nieces nephews and many friends.
