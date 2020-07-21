Ms. Louise Davis of Opp, Ala. died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
She was born on November 15, 1932 to the late Louie Davis and Polly B. Davis..
She was preceded in death by four sisters - Jessie Mae Robinson, (Columbus, Ga), Willie B. Daniel (Chicago, IL), Tildie (Davis Chicago, IL) and Elthel B. Tyson (Opp, AL); two brothers - Herman Davis (Chicago, IL) and Clinton Davis (Chicago, IL).
Survivors include three daughters: Nettie (Johnny) Lacey, Lacie (Nathan) Stoudemire of Opp, Ala., Polly Stoudemire, Brewton, Ala.; one son: Aaron Lindsey, Mobile, Ala.; one step-son: Willie Mack Lindsey, Opp; one step-daughter: Mary (Ray) Coleman, Elba; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
