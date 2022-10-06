The Coffee County Commission held a quick meeting Monday morning, Sept. 26, with mostly routine matters to discuss.
Coffee County E911 chairman Dean Blair introduced a new person to the county’s E911 team. Jesse Jones was in attendance for the meeting as Blair introduced him as the new E911 coordinator for the county, beginning Oct. 1st. Jones is replacing Marvin McILwain in that position.
McILwain is retiring at the end of the year after several years of service to the county.
As for Jones, Blair said he has 23 years of experience as a first responder, and he also formerly worked as a dispatcher with the Elba Police Department. He said Jones had gone to work in Pike County before he took this new job to return to Coffee County.
Upon the recommendation of county administrator Rod Morgan, commissioners voted to award the bid for fleet maintenance on sheriff’s department vehicles to Enterprise Chevrolet. Morgan said Enterprise Chevrolet was the only bidder for this work.
Upon the recommendation of county engineer Marty Lentz, a bid for pre-event debris removal and disposal was awarded to DRC Emergency Services in the amount of $474,395. Four bids were received with the bid from DRC being the low bid.
Lentz reminded commissioners the awarding of this pre-event bid is only to establish a contract. Should there be no need for utilize the services, the county would not pay anything. It is only in place for the “if” something happens scenario.
Also, upon the recommendation of the county engineer, bids were awarded for hauling coarse aggregate stone and rip rap rock from Briarfield, Ala. and Calera, Ala.
For the Briarfield location, only Johnston Trucking submitted a bid for hauling coarse aggregate at $28.75 per ton. The company was awarded the bid.
For the Calera location, two bids were received for hauling. Johnston trucking had the low/only bid for rip rap at $28.75 per ton and received that bid while Foshee Trucking received the bid to haul coarse aggregate from Calera at $25.50 per ton.
Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the commission meeting set for Monday, Oct. 10, has been cancelled. The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 24th.
