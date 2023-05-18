The 2023 Miss Coffee County Pageants were held recently, and the newly crowned queens were recognized Monday evening, May 15, during the regular work session for the New Brockton Town Council. Queens present for Monday night’s recognition were (front, l to r) Teen Miss Coffee County, Adalynne Adkison, Petite Miss Coffee County Sophie Prescott, Future Little Miss Coffee County Adalynn Bryant, and Little Miss Coffee County Ada Donaldson. Not present were Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford and Junior Miss Coffee County Ryleigh Scarlett. Also pictured with the queens (back row, l to r) New Brockton Mayor Ralph Medley, New Brockton council members Ronald Terry and Justin Flowers, and pageant coordinator Ashley Merritt.
2023 Miss Coffee County Queens recognized at New Brockton Council work session
Latest News
- Elba Lady Tigers grab South Region win
- 2023 Miss Coffee County Queens recognized at New Brockton Council work session
- Elba High Alumni Association donates softball equipment to EES
- Foreclosure Notice - Richard Brian Norris and Heather Norris
- Brainstorms for 5/18/2023
- Looking to bring a BlueWay Trail to Elba
- Notice of Appointment to be Published: The Estate of Sandra Lee Skinner
- Notice of Appointment to be Published: Estate of Geraldine Margaret Spira
Most Popular
Articles
- Looking to bring a BlueWay Trail to Elba
- MerleneFlowers
- Brian Weeks retiring after 33 years of teaching at Elba High School
- Virginia Howard
- Shirley Slawso
- Bill Kelley
- Shirley Eiland
- Foreclosure Notice - Richard Brian Norris and Heather Norris
- 2023 Miss Coffee County Queens recognized at New Brockton Council work session
- Edward Disotell
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.