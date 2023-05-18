C C Queens

The 2023 Miss Coffee County Pageants were held recently, and the newly crowned queens were recognized Monday evening, May 15, during the regular work session for the New Brockton Town Council. Queens present for Monday night’s recognition were (front, l to r) Teen Miss Coffee County, Adalynne Adkison, Petite Miss Coffee County Sophie Prescott, Future Little Miss Coffee County Adalynn Bryant, and Little Miss Coffee County Ada Donaldson. Not present were Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford and Junior Miss Coffee County Ryleigh Scarlett. Also pictured with the queens (back row, l to r) New Brockton Mayor Ralph Medley, New Brockton council members Ronald Terry and Justin Flowers, and pageant coordinator Ashley Merritt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.