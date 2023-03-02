The 2023 Miss Elba Pageants were held Saturday night, Feb. 25, from the Elba High School auditorium. Queens were crowned in seven categories. The newly crowned Miss Elba Queens are: (front, left to right) Petite Miss Elba Olivia Grantham, Young Miss Elba Ellison Eldridge, Little Miss Elba Kayleigh Smith, and Future Little Miss Elba Aubrielle Sims; (back, left to right) Teen Miss Elba Shaylee Johnson, Miss Elba Faith Adcock, and Junior Miss Elba Keelie Moseley.
