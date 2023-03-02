2023 Miss Elba Queens

The 2023 Miss Elba Pageants were held Saturday night, Feb. 25, from the Elba High School auditorium. Queens were crowned in seven categories. The newly crowned Miss Elba Queens are: (front, left to right) Petite Miss Elba Olivia Grantham, Young Miss Elba Ellison Eldridge, Little Miss Elba Kayleigh Smith, and Future Little Miss Elba Aubrielle Sims; (back, left to right) Teen Miss Elba Shaylee Johnson, Miss Elba Faith Adcock, and Junior Miss Elba Keelie Moseley. 

