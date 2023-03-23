Miss ZC queens

THE 2023 MISS ZION CHAPEL QUEENS WERE CROWNED last Saturday, March 18, during pageants held at the Zion Chapel High School auditorium. The Miss Zion Chapel Pageants are sponsored by Altrusa International of Jack, Alabama. The newly crowned queens are (front, l to r): Petite Miss Zion Chapel Gracelyn Wilkerson, Little Miss Zion Chapel Brynlee Stone, Future Little Miss Zion Chapel Everleigh Sasser, and Pre-Teen Miss Zion Chapel Emma-Kate Sasser; (back, l to r) Junior Miss Zion Chapel Annslea Taylor, Miss Zion Chapel Madison Bassett, and Teen Miss Zion Chapel Ashley McKenzie.

