Coffee County Baptist Association hosted its 30th Annual Heroes’ Banquet last Tuesday evening, March 15, at Ino Baptist Church. The Heroes’ Banquet is an annual effort to say thank you to those who serve the community so well. Around 250 people registered for this event. Pictured above are participants who have been a part of the event for the entire 30 years: (left to right) Dr. John Granger, Dr. James Preachers, Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth, and New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes.
Latest News
- Elba sweeps Goshen 5-4,10-6
- Coffee County Probate Court: Public Notice Regarding Upcoming 2022 Alabama Statewide Primary and Constitutional Amendment Election
- Notice of Continued Mortgage Foreclosure Sale: Nadawah L. Roberts
- In Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama: Notice to Elizabeth Caballero
- Advertisement for Bids: Carl Folsom Field Taxilane Improvements (City of Elba)
- Governor announces Rebuild Alabama road projects impacting Elba and Coffee County
- 30 Years of Honoring Local Heroes...
- Coffee County 4-H Public Speaking Contest held recently
Most Popular
Articles
- Dewberry-Bates wedding planned for June 11, 2022 in Alabaster, Ala.
- In Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama: Notice to Elizabeth Caballero
- Medley Notice: Notice of Divorce Action
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure: Jon Wesley Bragg
- 30 Years of Honoring Local Heroes...
- Delayed edition of the March 24th edition of The Elba Clipper
- Former Elba Tiger Alex Wright donates math books to Elba Elementary School
- Wrestling and car show will highlight weekend in Elba
- Elba High sends four FCCLA students to state competition; all win gold to advance to nationals
- Hubert Kelley Jr
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.