30 year supporters

Coffee County Baptist Association hosted its 30th Annual Heroes’ Banquet last Tuesday evening, March 15, at Ino Baptist Church. The Heroes’ Banquet is an annual effort to say thank you to those who serve the community so well. Around 250 people registered for this event. Pictured above are participants who have been a part of the event for the entire 30 years: (left to right) Dr. John Granger, Dr. James Preachers, Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth, and New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes.

