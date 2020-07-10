4th fireworks

 The City of Elba and Elba Chamber of Commerce presented its annual 4th of July fireworks show last Saturday night, July 4, at 9 p.m. from downtown Elba. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city did not host its annual Let Freedom Ring event prior to the fireworks this year, so, the fireworks were moved to the old Miller Memorial Stadium [Foggy Bottom] in downtown Elba, which was part  of the Elba High School campus until the 1990 flood of Elba. After that flood, Elba City Schools relocated from the downtown area to its current location, and a new football stadium was built on the new campus. Now, the front façade of the old Elba High School building in downtown Elba is a part of Elba’s Tiger Town Park, which houses a playground, pavilions and splash pad for families to enjoy. Above, the 4th of July fireworks made a beautiful backdrop for the old high school façade at Tiger Town Park last Saturday night. The fireworks are presented each year by Elba native Mike Holderfield, and his more than 15-minute show did not disappoint again this year.            (photo by Linda Hodge, Editor)

