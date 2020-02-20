Alabama Power check to EHS

On Friday, Feb. 14, Brooke Goff and Rolanda Jones, representing Alabama Power, delivered a check in the amount of $960 to Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes, and that money will be used for classroom supplies. The funds have been dedicated to a science classroom to make lab improvements with additional supplies, such as microscopes, safety goggles, etc. Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley said the school system is very grateful for this donation from Alabama Power, and he said teachers and administrators would inventory the science lab and determine the main needs to best decide exactly how to spend the money. Those pictured above include (from left) Superintendent Chris Moseley, Rolanda Jones, Brooke Goff, and Principal Wynn Grimes.

