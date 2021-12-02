The Alabama Department of Transportation [ALDOT] announced earlier this week that it would initiate a road resurfacing project in Elba. Work was scheduled to begin Nov. 29, weather permitting.
Three roads were slated for resurfacing in the ALDOT project. This project consists of:
• U.S. Highway 84 from Alabama Highway 203 to Alabama Highway 87;
• Alabama Highway 87 from U.S. Highway 84 to Alabama Highway 203; and
• Alabama Highway 189 from Alabama Highway 203 South to Alabama Highway 203 North.
Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.
This project is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.
