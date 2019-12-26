The Alabama Department of Transportation [ALDOT] last week announced traffic plans that will be of interest to downtown Elba motorists. A press release from ALDOT stated, “with the continued progress of the US-84 project through Elba, ALDOT will place the following signalized intersections into flash to evaluate them for possible removal no earlier than January 16, 2020. The evaluation period will last 90 days, unless traffic dictates the signals need to return to full operation sooner. At the end of the 90 days a final decision will be made on the possible removal of these traffic signals.” The intersection marked for this traffic change are: • Claxton Ave. (AL-87) at Simmons St. will flash yellow on Claxton Ave. and flash red on Simmons St. There will also be stop signs placed on Simmons St. • Factory St. at Davis St. (AL-87) will flash all red with stop signs on all approaches. • Claxton Ave. (AL-87) at Davis St. will flash all red with stop signs on all approaches. Officials from Elba City Hall encourage all motorists to take note of these proposed changes and travel with extra caution through the downtown area as the changes are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.