On Monday, Aug. 1, crews began placing signs in preparation for an Alabama Department of Transportation project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461.
The project will realign and convert the intersection to a four-way stop.
As part of the project, the hill on Alabama Highway 134 will be lowered. To do so the intersection will have to be closed.
A signed detour will be in place throughout the closure. The closure will begin Monday, Aug. 8.
The official signed detour will take motorists traveling east on Alabama Highway 134 to turn north on Alabama Highway 189, onto the Elba Bypass, south on Alabama Highway 87 and back to Alabama Highway 134.
The $857,494.81 contract was awarded to Grady Ralls & Sons Inc., based out of Evergreen, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by October 2022.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.
