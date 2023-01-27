Elba’s own Alex Wright (left) presented a rookie season game jersey and gloves from his first season playing in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns Friday night, Jan. 20, to Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley (right). The presentation was made during halftime of the Elba vs. Pike Lib basketball game at Elba High School. Wright was a third-round draft pick (78th overall) in the 2022 NFL draft by the Browns. During his rookie season, Wright – a defensive end - played in all 17 games for the Browns, starting in five of the 17 games. He accounted for 28 total tackles, including 13 solo tackles and 15 assists. Also, Wright had two tackles for a loss on the season and one fumble recovery. Moseley said the shadow box with Wright’s rookie jersey and gloves will be prominently displayed at Elba High School as all of Elba is extremely proud of Alex Wright and his accomplishments.
(photo by BCSports Photography)
(0) comments
