Alex Wright, defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, hosted a free youth football camp last Tuesday evening, July 12, at Tiger Stadium on the Elba City Schools campus.
Wright is an alumnus of Elba High School and native of Elba, Ala. After high school, he went on to play college football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) before being drafted by Cleveland this year in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Just under 100 local youngsters participated in the Alex Wright Youth Football Camp, where they were instructed in skills and drills. Assisting Wright with the camp were current Elba High School football coaches and players.
Each camper received a free t-shirt, free meal from Chick-fil-A, and other giveaways.
“It gives me real goosebumps being back here,” Wright said as he walked around on Mack Wood Field at Tiger Stadium.
He said he remembers just trying to find his way and the things that made him happy when he was a student-athlete at Elba. Now, he said he just wants to use his successes on the football field to give back and have a positive impact on his hometown.
Elba head football coach Marc Sieving said his coaches and players were happy to assist Wright with the football camp, and he said it was great to see so many youngsters participate in the event.
Wright said he hopes to make the camp an annual event in Elba, and his plans are to make it even bigger and better next year.
More photos from the inaugural Alex Wright Youth Football Camp in Elba can be seen on Page 10 of today’s paper.
