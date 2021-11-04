The costume contest is always a fun part of Elba’s Pumpkins on the Square festivities each year. From individuals to groups in all ages, the array of costumes is a sight to see, and this year was no different. Pumpkins on the Square is a free community event sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce, and it includes trick-or-treating for candy, bounce houses for kids, a haunted hayride, and the costume contest [with several different categories]. The event was held last Thursday evening, Oct. 28, on the square in Elba, and thousands of people were in attendance. Above, London Grantham shows off her trophy after she was declared the costume contest winner for the 0-5-year-old age group. London was dressed as Blippi for the occasion. She is the daughter of Melissa Grantham. More photos from “Pumpkins” can be found on Page 2.
