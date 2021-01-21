The Elba High School baseball program kicks off the season each year in a unique and fun way, and this year will be no different as the annual Old-Timers vs Rookies Hit-A-Thon and Game event is set for Saturday, Feb. 6, at the baseball field on Elba High School’s campus.
This is a family event for all ages, and anyone not in school can enter the Old Timers Hit-A-Thon. A fundraiser for the baseball program, there is an entry fee of $25, and each participant is given 15 swings. Prizes will be awarded for longest hit and most hits.
Registration for the Old-Timers Hit-A-Thon begins at 9:30 a.m. with the event slated to start at 10 a.m.
There will be a lunch break at 12 noon, and tickets are on sale now for a ribeye steak sandwich plate with chips and dessert. These plates are $10, and anyone can purchase a plate [to eat there or to take home].
If interested in purchasing a ribeye steak plate, contact any junior varsity or varsity baseball player today. Pick-up plates will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Following lunch, the always entertaining Old-Timers vs. Rookies baseball game will begin at 1 p.m. [Times are estimates and depend on the number of participants].
Make plans now to enjoy some baseball fun Saturday, Feb. 6, while also helping to support the Elba High School Baseball program.
