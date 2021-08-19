Hwy 84 141 wreck

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Alabama Highway 141 claimed two more vehicles with yet another wreck occuring at the intersection. This wreck involved a small SUV (shown above) and a small car. While the SUV came to a stop in the roadway, the car was pushed off the roadway and came to a stop in the right-of-way nearby. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, but, fortunately, no injuries resulted from this crash. This intersection continues to be a ‘hotspot’ for automobile wrecks and has been since the new four-way opened for U.S. Highway 84. Over the years, the state highway department has added speed strips and flashing lights to the stop signs on Hwy. 141 to try and warn motorists to be careful as they approach the Hwy. 84 intersection. Unfortunately, wrecks have continued despite these attempts. Emergency personnel with the Elba Fire Department, Enterprise Rescue, and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of this wreck last Friday afternoon. The wreck was investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

