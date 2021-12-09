On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7, Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton announced an arrest in a homicide investigation he said had been underway for four years and 10 days.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Sara Starr, age 36, of Chancellor, Ala., was murdered via a gunshot wound to the head. The mother of four also was a fourth grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School in Enterprise at the time of her death.
According to Sheriff Sutton, his office received a call of a possible suicide at a residence on County Road 647 [Starr’s residence] on Nov. 28, 2017. He said the matter soon was determined to be a homicide rather than a suicide.
“Today, we have completed a 4-year 10-day investigation into the murder of one of our local citizens,” Sutton said Tuesday afternoon of this week during a press conference at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. “I am pleased to announce a federal indictment has been issued against Jason Starr of Daleville, Ala., formerly of Coffee County.”
The former husband of the victim was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning without incident and transported to Montgomery, Ala., according to Sheriff Sutton. He is charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire.
“This has been a complicated investigation that has taken officers out of this county and state,” Sutton said. “We’ve worked many hours, days, weeks, and months following up on leads and information we’ve received in this case. Now, today, Jason Starr has had his first appearance in [federal court] in Montgomery this morning.”
Sutton thanked many local, state and federal offices involved in the case for their tireless work to help officials reach the point of making the arrest on Jason Starr early Tuesday morning.
Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Anderson commended the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for the job done in this case, and he thanked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama for taking the ball in this case and running with it.
“These people have worked tirelessly,” Anderson said. “It is a good day. Justice has been evasive for four years for Sara Starr, her children, her students, and everyone who knew her. We had strong evidence early on but knowing someone did something and being able to prove someone did something are two totally different things.”
While the charges announced against Starr are federal charges, the state also has ability to prosecute him concurrently too for the crime; however, Anderson said he has not made the decision yet as to whether or not his office will put the state through that expense also. He said that decision would be made later after he speaks with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.
“I’m just glad to be able to stand before you today and announce [the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama] is going to fight for justice for Sara Starr and put Jason Starr away for life,” Anderson said.
A motive was not directly identified during Tuesday’s press conference, but Anderson did confirm that Jason Starr had been served legal documents days prior to his ex-wife’s murder requiring him to pay $2,500 monthly to her and their children. Anderson said that could potentially play into the motive in this case.
Sheriff Sutton also said there is another ‘person of interest’ in this case. He said officials are anticipating an arrest soon with identical charges as Starr. He did not reveal anything further on that, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.