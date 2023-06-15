Barricaded with orange cones, the ATM at the Elba branch of Troy Bank and Trust has been down since Thursday morning, June 8th. From a distance, it does not appear that anything is wrong with the ATM, but a closer look shows evidence of an attempted robbery of the ATM, which occurred sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning last week. An attempted robbery of the ATM was reported to Elba Police just after 12:30 a.m. last Thursday morning. Reportedly, the person or persons responsible for this attempt tried to break into the ATM using a sledgehammer. No further details have been released by authorities.
