Robert Inman

Author and playwright Robert Inman, a native of Elba, Ala., visited Tuesday, Oct. 11, with English Language Arts sixth grade students on Leigh Wicker’s class at Elba Elementary School.  The students listened intently as Inman described how he became a writer. He also shared some stories of his past that later became stories for his novels. Students were then able to ask questions in order to gain knowledge for their own writing. Inman ended the session by singing a song he has been working on, and students were able to join in with him. On Tuesday evening, Inman was featured during an event held at the Elba Theatre in downtown Elba. “Elba Stories: An Evening with Robert Inman” was co-sponsored by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities at Auburn University, the Elba Public Library, and Restoration 154. See group photo on Page 3 of today’s paper.

