Author and playwright Robert Inman, a native of Elba, Ala., visited Tuesday, Oct. 11, with English Language Arts sixth grade students on Leigh Wicker’s class at Elba Elementary School. The students listened intently as Inman described how he became a writer. He also shared some stories of his past that later became stories for his novels. Students were then able to ask questions in order to gain knowledge for their own writing. Inman ended the session by singing a song he has been working on, and students were able to join in with him. On Tuesday evening, Inman was featured during an event held at the Elba Theatre in downtown Elba. “Elba Stories: An Evening with Robert Inman” was co-sponsored by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities at Auburn University, the Elba Public Library, and Restoration 154. See group photo on Page 3 of today’s paper.
Latest News
- EHS choral department students participate in acting master class through Auburn University partnership
- Capps wins Elba Country Club crown
- Elba Tigers pound Panthers 62-28
- Elba City Council votes to end FEMA flood buyout project from 2015 Christmas Flood
- Author visits with Elba students
- City of Elba working to identify businesses in need of cardboard box pickup each week
- Advertisement for Bids - Elba Chamber of Commerce renovations
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicles by Cook Chevrolet
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Police arrest murder suspect
- Terry Wayne Hudson
- Author visits with Elba students
- Elba Tigers pound Panthers 62-28
- Jimmy D Stevens
- Honoring the Champions...
- Notice of Public Sale: A-Less Storage, Enterprise, Ala
- Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
- Capps wins Elba Country Club crown
- First Baptist Church of New Brockton calls new pastor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.