BACK-TO-SCHOOL INFORMATION FOR ELBA HIGH SCHOOL
• On Monday, July 29, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., students in grades 7th and 8th will be able to pick up their class schedule and purchase lockers
• On Tuesday, July 30, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., students in grades 9th and 10th will be able to pick up their class schedule and purchase lockers
• On Wednesday, July 31, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., students in grades 11th and 12th will be able to pick up their class schedule, as well as, purchase lockers and parking decals.
** All outstanding fees must be paid to pick up schedules or make purchases.
ELBA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL’S BACK-TO-SCHOOL ORIENTATION will be Thursday, Aug. 1, at the school. Orientation for 1st and 2nd Grades will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. while orientation for 3rd – 6th Grades will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first day of school for Elba students is Wednesday, Aug. 7th. ELBA HIGH SCHOOL’S BACK-TO-SCHOOL ORIENTATION will be Monday, Aug. 5, in the high school auditorium. Orientation for 7th – 9th Grades will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. while orientation for 10th – 12th Grades will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
ELBA HIGH SCHOOL’S BACK-TO-SCHOOL ORIENTATION will be Monday, Aug. 5, in the high school auditorium. Orientation for 7th – 9th Grades will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. while orientation for 10th – 12th Grades will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.