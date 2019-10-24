A bit of rainy weather did not dampen any spirits Wednesday, Oct. 16, just outside of New Brockton on Coffee County, Alabama land when the shovels dug into the dirt and ground officially was broken on the construction of Ben E. Keith Foods new Southeast Division Distribution Center. This center will contain 423,681 square foot of state-of-the-art equipment, offices, and more over 118 acres of land. There also will be an opportunity for future expansion on the Ben E. Keith Southeast Division Distribution Center site in Coffee County. “Today is about celebrating new beginnings and what the future holds,” said Scott Davison, general manager of the Southeast Division for Ben E. Keith. He said this distribution center would be a footprint to 7-hours from the site as it would bring Ben E. Keith into states it had no longer been before now. He noted to get to last week’s groundbreaking, the process actually began a little over three years ago when Ben E. Keith Foods acquired Kelley Foods of Alabama. “This new distribution center will be another resource to enhance what we’ve already been doing,” Davison said. “It will open opportunities for our current employees and create new opportunities for others. It will expand our products.” Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods, said the acquisition of Kelley Foods three years ago put Ben E. Keith into three new states right off the bat, and the new distribution now opens the potential to be the gateway to the Southeast for Ben E. Keith. “This is a special day in the history of our company,” Sweet said in reference to the groundbreaking ceremony. Also in attendance for the ceremony was Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, and she expressed her excitement to see Ben E. Keith not only in Alabama but growing in Alabama. “What an exciting day this is,” Ivey said. “Thank you for recognizing that Alabama is committed to being a business-friendly state, and we welcome you!” While making his address to the large crowd, Davison added that being a native of Texas he had always heard that Texas was a business-friendly state. After moving to Alabama to lead the Southeast Division for Ben E. Keith, he said he had come to realize that, “Texas has nothing on Alabama!” Davison said he had only dealt with friendly, professional, and helpful people since coming to the State of Alabama. “I’m thrilled for the people of New Brockton and the surrounding area to see this [groundbreaking] happening,” Governor Ivey said. “With this investment Ben E. Keith is not only bringing jobs but also allowing the company to grow right here in Alabama.” She said the state’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 3.1 percent and that would not be possible without companies like Ben E. Keith Foods. The new distribution facility is being constructed at the corner of U.S. Highway 84 and County Road 511/514 in New Brockton, Ala.
