WITH ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY IN THE CENTER the dirt was tossed from shovels last Wednesday afternooon, Oct. 16, to signify the start of construction on the new 423,681 square foot distribution center for Ben E. Keith Foods. This facility is being constructed at the corner of U.S. Highway 84 and County Road 511/514 in New Brockton, Ala. Joining Ivey in this ceremonial act were local, county and state officials, along with Ben E. Keith executives.