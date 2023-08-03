There is a time for music, and Thursday evening, Aug. 10, will be that time in Elba, Alabama when the Dothan Moonlighters come to town.
The Elba Chamber of Commerce/Elba Main Street in conjunction with the Elba Historic Preservation Committee invites all to enjoy an evening with The Dothan Moonlighters beginning at 6 pm. next Thursday, Aug. 10, from the historic Elba Theatre, located at 231 Court Ave., Elba. This is a fund raiser for an Elba Museum.
“It should be a fun evening as we listen and dance to some big band music presented by the talented musicians that make up the Dothan Moonlighters orchestra,” said Sandy Williams, executive director of the Elba Chamber/MainStreet organizations. “Music enhances our lives, and this should be a fun night filled with great music.”
Williams said the Moonlighters group consists of 22 musicians, and it is known for playing at all types of events in the Wiregrass area. She also noted that Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, a talented musician himself, would make an appearance to play along with the group during next week’s event.
Proceeds from ticket sales for this event will go towards purchasing display cases and other needs for the Elba ‘History’ Museum being created by the Elba Historic Preservation Committee, a committee of the Elba Chamber of Commerce. The plan is for the museum to be housed in a building on Court Street in downtown Elba (on the square).
Tickets for the Moonlighters concert are $15 each and include light hors d’oeuvres. Williams said dress for the occasion is cocktail attire or Sunday wear, if preferred.
Tickets can be purchased at LillieAnne’s, My Happy Place, Son Exposure, or the Elba Chamber office. For more information, call the Elba Chamber of Commerce office at (334) 897-3125.
