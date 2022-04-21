EFFECTIVELY IMMEDIATELY
The City of Elba is under a boil water notice. Anyone that has experienced low pressure to the point of not being able to maintain the household should boil water until further notice.
"We apologize for this inconvenience and are working hard with ADEM to resolve the problem," said Elba city clerk Sally Bane.
City of Elba's Water & Electric Board
(334) 897-2333
