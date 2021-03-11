The Elba Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched Thursday, March 4, at 4:36 p.m. to a reported brush fire at INZI Controls [375 Alabama Highway 203] in Elba.
Reportedly, the fire had started in some cardboard boxes and spread to the brush/grass in the area. Elba Assistant Fire Chief Josh Mack was first on scene, and he advised this brush/grass fire had spread further into a bulk trash storage area behind the INZI facility.
In that area was a large assortment of metal storage bins and plastic pallets loaded with cardboard, rubber, wood, plastic, and other combustible materials. Directly adjacent to the outdoor bulk storage area was a large open air metal structure full of the same type of materials.
The Elba firefighters established a water supply and began working to extinguish the fire and also prevent further spreading. New Brockton and Opp fire departments were requested for mutual aide to gain more manpower in the fire attack.
Firefighters also used a backhoe from the City of Elba to break up all the plastic/rubber that had melted together in large piles to allow for the fire to be fully extinguished.
Elba firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 7:15 p.m.
