Claude the Camel

Last Wednesday, Feb. 9, many saw a camel in downtown Elba walking around the square! Some took a double take to make sure their eyes were not deceiving them…they were not. The camel, named Claude, is owned by Carrie and Jamie Whitworth of Elba, and he resides on their farm. Three days last week, Claude, along with Carrie and Jamie, were in training with horse and exotic animal trainer Terri Lindley of Oklahoma. Lindley traveled to Elba to help properly train Claude and his owners in various commands and behavior. On Wednesday afternoon, they all ventured to the courthouse square for additional command training. The Whitworths, and Claude, were very accommodating in allowing citizens to walk up and pet and/or take photos with Claude while they were in town. Above, Lindley stands off to the left while Claude follows a command given by Jamie Whitworth. The following day, several students at Elba Elementary School were treated to a visit from Claude as well.

