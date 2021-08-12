christian mission car fire

THE ELBA FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED Monday morning, Aug. 9, to a vehicle fire at the Christian Mission store on Buford Street in Elba. The fire was reported at 11:25 a.m., and a short time later, the volunteer firemen had the blaze under control preventing it from spreading. It is believed the fire began as the result of an electrical or mechanical issue. The owner/driver of the vehicle was inside the Christian Mission store when the car began smoking and ultimately burst into flames. Reportedly, she had been to the grocery store prior to stopping at the Christian Mission store. The vehicle was a total loss, but no injuries resulted from this fire.

