The Elba City Council Monday evening, Oct. 25, unanimously approved the motion of Mayor Tom Maddox to appoint Carlos Magwood to fill a vacated spot on the Elba Water & Electric Board.
The mayor said Magwood would fill the unexpired term of Angela Newby. She recently resigned from the board. He added that Magwood had a very impressive resume, and he feels certain Elba will benefit from having him live here again. Also, the mayor noted that Magwood had already expressed a desire to serve his community in any way possible.
After the unanimous vote from the council to appoint Magwood to the Elba Water and Electric Board, he addressed the council and large group of supporters gathered in the council chambers for the meeting. First, Magwood thanked God for His grace and mercy.
A 1990 graduate of Elba High School, he said he had been a lot of places over the years. After high school, he attended college in Troy to earn his degree.
He enjoyed a 28-year active-duty career with the U.S. Army and four years in the National Guard. Magwood said that career included four different deployments. He said it was God’s grace and mercy that brought him back home.
“I always had my eyes on coming back home,” he said. “I want to thank the council for their confidence in me. I am grateful. Now, let’s go to work.”
Also, during the council meeting, the mayor noted that Angela Newby had resigned a post she also had on the Elba Housing Authority Board. He noted that he would be recommending RaeAnn McCollough to fill that vacant board spot at the next Elba City Council meeting.
The mayor said a new Elba Chamber building location had been narrowed down to three possible spots. He said city officials, along with the Elba Chamber of Commerce board of directors, had looked at 10 different potential locations for the office and narrowed it down to three top ‘candidates’ for the new permanent location.
Maddox said the Moseley Studios building, where the Chamber is currently renting a room, would be one location to consider. He also named the old dime store building on the square and the old Alfa Insurance building on Davis Street as potential locations for the Chamber. The mayor said the old dime store building would have to be renovated, and it would be made into two offices – one for the chamber and another for retail – if it were to be the choice.
Maddox said now that process moves to looking at the pricing to see which location best fits the funds available.
Due to holidays in November and December, the council voted to move the second council meeting in November to Monday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. [rather than Nov. 22nd due to Thanksgiving], and the council voted to hold both its required meetings in December on Monday night, Dec. 13th.
The next Elba City Council meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m., at Elba City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
