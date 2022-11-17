Josh Carnley became Alabama State Senator, District 31, following last week’s General Election. His term of office began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and a swearing-in ceremony was held later that morning inside the community room of the Coffee County Complex in New Brockton, Ala. As Senator Carnley raised his right hand to accept the oath of office being administered by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee R. Thompson, he placed his left hand on a Bible being held by his wife, Valerie. Also standing nearby were the Carnley’s three children. After accepting the oath of office Senator Carnley thanked his family, friends, and supporters for their trust in him to serve. He also thanked Coffee County for allowing him to first begin his public service as a Coffee County Commissioner. Carnley now sits in the seat vacated by longtime legislator Jimmy Holley, who chose not to seek re-election in the 2022.
