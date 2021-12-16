The Coffee County Board of Education met Thursday evening, Dec. 9, for its regular monthly meeting, and personnel recommendations made by the superintendent brought some good news for the system’s transportation department.
Prior to making her personnel recommendations to the board, Superintendent Kelly Cobb said with the recommendations she would be making at the meeting, the transportation department would be fully staffed for the first time in over two years. She said this was an exciting announcement to make because everyone knows how difficult it is to get bus drivers these days.
Currently, the superintendent said New Brockton Schools have 17 bus routes, Zion Chapel has nine bus routes, and Kinston School has four bus routes.
“We are running around 30 buses every day,” Cobb said. “With tonight’s hires, if we can maintain this, we will be in a much stronger place with our transportation department overall than we have been in a while.”
In making the personnel recommendation to the board, two additional bus drivers were hired during last Thursday night’s meeting. James Starks and Anthony Fulmer were hired as bus drivers for the school system.
Other personnel actions recommended by Cobb and approved by the board included
• Approval of a resignation from Madeline Bemiss Levasseur, a teacher at New Brockton High School;
• Approval of the employment of Shelby Turner, teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary School;
• Approval of the resignation of Rebecca Green, secretary/bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School;
• Approval of the transfer of Greg Lee from 11-month custodian contract to 10-month custodian contract;
• Approval of the transfer of Jeanette Boley as a bus driver for New Brockton to bus driver for Zion Chapel.
• Approval of employment of Ashley Grantham as a secretary/bookkeeper for New Brockton Elementary; and
• Approval of employments of Jessie Jacobs and Kayla Hilburn as CNP workers at Zion Chapel.
Also, during the meeting, board members adopted a resolution for the 2021 Southeast Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. They also approved a proposed Time and Effort Policy for the board.
Superintendent Cobb presented a Student Incident Report for review. She said it is presented at publicly each time at the board meeting, on the system’s websites, and would be presented at the Parent Advisory Council meeting.
Cobb also announced to board members that Coffee County Schools was one of six school systems to receive a Workforce Development Grant. She said Coffee County Schools had received $359,000 that would allow another RN to be hired among other health related matters.
Board president Brian McLeod noted the next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education would be Thursday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
