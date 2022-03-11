Coffee County Schools voted Thursday evening, March 3, to employ the first principal for the new New Brockton Middle School in the works, and that job will go to the current vice principal at Zion Chapel School.
Bradley Bowers received the nod to be the first principal of New Brockton Middle School. Upon the recommendation of Superintendent Kelly Cobb, board members voted unanimously to employ Bowers to that position and approve his probationary principal contract.
Also, during last week’s monthly board meeting, Megan Driggers, principal at Kinston, and Alonzo Barkley, principal at New Brockton High, were approved for principal contracts. They had been working under probationary principal contracts.
Another contract approved by the board was that of system’s chief financial officer, Shannon Odom. Her current contract expires in July, according to board president Brian McLeod. The affirming vote last week gets a new contract in place when the current expires.
With the approval of personnel matters, Zion Chapel School got a new head football coach. Cody Keene was approved as a teacher at the school for the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Cobb said he would be the new head football coach there too.
Also, his wife, Britney Keene, was approved to be employed as a teacher at Zion Chapel for the 2022-2023 school year as well.
Cobb said they had previously taught at Zion Chapel, and she was excited to welcome them back to the “Zion Chapel family.”
Two teachers were granted leave by the board. Margery Zimmerman, a teacher at New Brockton High, will be on FMLA leave beginning April 29 and continuing through May 26. Heather Deal, a teacher at Zion Chapel, is on FMLA leave with new dates of Feb. 15 through April 22.
Under classified personnel, the board accepted the resignation of Lesley Corea, a bus driver for Coffee County Schools, approved extended leave for Marc Johnson, bus mechanic; and voted to employ Leah Keel as a bus driver for Coffee County Schools.
Other matters approved by the board during the meeting included:
• Approval of a submitted textbooks list for both English language arts and Career Technology;
• Adoption of 2022-2023 school calendar; and
• Award a construction bid to Beasley Construction Services for classroom additions at New Brockton Elementary and New Brockton High schools.
The next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education is set for Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m.
