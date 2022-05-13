The Coffee County Board of Education met Tuesday, May 10, at noon for a called meeting of the board, and several personnel matters were approved by board members.
Five certificated personnel employments were recommended by Superintendent Kelly Cobb and promptly approved by the board. This including the hiring of four teachers for the 2022-2023 school year – Kyle Sanders, teacher at New Brockton Middle School; Elyse VanZuiden, teacher at New Brockton Middle School; Molly Galloway, teacher at New Brockton Elementary School; and Courtney Baril, teacher at New Brockton Elementary School. Also, Matthew Barton was employed as the student services supervisor, effective July 1, 2022.
The transfer of Ashley Rountree, second grade teacher at New Brockton Elementary was approved. She will teach at Zion Chapel Elementary during the 2022-2023 school year.
As for classified personnel, the board accepted the resignation of Greg Lee as custodian at New Brockton Elementary School, effective May 12th. The board also approved the retirement of James Carter, bus driver for Coffee County Schools, effective the end of the school year.
The called meeting also had the board approving a request to amend the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The superintendent said this was simply a routine matter to make some minor adjustments here and there to keep the budget balanced. She said there were no major changes included in this amendment.
During her comments, Cobb said awards day ceremonies were taking place at the county schools this week, and those had been going very well as end of the year activities continue across the county.
Also, the superintendent noted that Kinston’s girls’ softball team would be playing in the regionals tournament last this week in Gulf Shores, Ala. She wished the Lady ‘Dawgs well as they compete to advance to the state softball tournament for Class 1A.
Board president Brian McLeod said the next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education would be Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m.
