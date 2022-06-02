The Coffee County Board of Education approved the employment of a new principal for Zion Chapel School during a called meeting Thursday evening, May 26, at the board of education office.
Jared Robinson was employed via a Probationary Principal Contract to be the new principal for Zion Chapel. Most recently, he had been employed with the Coffee County School System as an assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary School. Prior to that he was a teacher/coach at Zion Chapel School.
Robinson replaces Matt Barton at the Zion Chapel helm. Barton recently was employed as the student services supervisor for the school system, with that job set to begin July 1st.
Also, during the meeting last Thursday evening, board members approved several other personnel matters recommended by Superintendent Kelly Cobb.
Regarding certificated personnel, the board accepted the resignation of Emily Harrison, special education teacher at New Brockton High School, effective May 27th; voted to employ Lauren Hutto as a teacher at New Brockton Middle School and Linsey Stinson as a teacher at Zion Chapel – both for the upcoming school year; approved the transfer of Margery Zimmerman from seventh grade teacher at New Brockton High School to teacher at New Brockton Middle School for the upcoming school year; and approved catastrophic leave for Megan Blair, teacher at New Brockton Elementary School [beginning Aug. 29th through Oct. 21st, tentatively].
As for classified personnel, the board approved two matters recommended by the superintendent. Jessie Jacobs was non-renewed as a CNP worker at Zion Chapel School, effective immediately; and the resignation of Josh Harrison as a teacher aide at New Brockton High School, effective May 26, was approved.
Prior to adjourning, Superintendent Cobb noted the “Spotlight Teacher” for the quarter for Coffee County Schools was Scott Crosby, a teacher/coach at Kinston, and the “Spotlight Support Employee” for the quarter was School Resource Officer Stacey Austin at New Brockton Elementary School.
Cobb also noted the graduation ceremonies for the county schools had gone very well, and she extended congratulations to all the graduates.
She further extended a thanks to the teachers, administrators and support staff from all the schools for “sticking together this year and getting through the trying times.”
Board president Brian McLeod noted the next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education would be Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m.
