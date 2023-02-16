Coffee County Commissioners on Monday, Feb. 13, presented proclamations to the local public schools recognizing February as Career Technical Education Month.
Student and teacher representatives from Elba, Enterprise, Zion Chapel, Kinston, and New Brockton schools were recognized, and commissioners encouraged the students in attendance to find a trade/career that makes them happy and pursue it.
According to the proclamation, Career Technical Education provides students with a school-to-career connection and is the backbone of a strong, well-educated workforce. Also, Coffee County Commissioners recognized that Career Technical Education gives high school students experience in practical, meaningful applications of job skills, thus improving the quality of their education and offering leadership opportunities in their fields and in their communities.
Commission chairman Dean Smith said, “Career Technical Education programs in each of the school systems in Coffee County have become a rigorous, progressive, and vital part of the total educational system and are committed to helping students develop valuable career and life skills.”
At the conclusion of Monday’s Coffee County Commission meeting, the students were honored with refreshments provided by the county.
