christmas tree

On the countdown, Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock and his wife, Liz, lit the Elba Christmas tree Monday night, Dec. 2, in downtown Elba. The 25-ft city Christmas tree is located on the old Clement Lot in downtown Elba - now utilized as a community space. The tree serves as a great holiday photo opportunity for all. Above, the mayor and his wife celebrate the lighting of the tree after they pushed the lever and the lights came on illuminating the area. 

