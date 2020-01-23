A couple of landmark buildings located in downtown Elba currently are receiving attention thanks to the efforts of a Preservation Committee formed by the Elba Chamber of Commerce. According to Sandy Bynum, executive director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce, the chamber’s preservation committee met with State Archives and History Curators Erik London last week to discuss their projects. She said this committee has set preservation goals, including the establishment of an Elba museum. Bynum said the committee had received a grant to put a roof on the old Coffee County Jail building, located on Putnam Street in Elba. This grant also included adding plexiglass windows to the building, and doors are set to be added soon. Next door to the old jail building is where the birth home of former 2-time Alabama Governor Jim Folsom now sits, and it also is on the preservation list for the committee. During a Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday, Jan. 13, commissioners agreed to provide $3,300 towards renovations of the Folsom home. Bynum said this is in addition to a donation received from Woodman of the World to put a new roof on the Folsom home. “The Elba Chamber of Commerce also just received news that we’ve been awarded $6,000 from the State Tourism Department for the Folsom Home renovations,” Bynum added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.