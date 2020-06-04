Chelsea Cooper, age 36, is running for mayor of Elba, Alabama. First and foremost, among Cooper’s priorities is building an Elba in which residents can build careers and support families. “Gavin and I grew up in Elba, started kindergarten and graduated high school together,” Cooper said. “We did what our parents did, went off for college, then brought what we learned home. We want to make sure our children have the opportunity to do the same.” Chelsea and Gavin’s oldest, Cora, is a second grader at Elba Elementary. They look forward to her little sister, Farris, joining her in pre-kindergarten at Elba Elementary. “We believe in our schools, in the quality of education we received and in doing everything we can to strengthen and promote that quality in the future,” Cooper said. “My grandmother, Louise Bozeman, taught at Elba Elementary. I believe in the values she espoused in her career: work hard, stay humble, and know that every student who walks through our doors has the potential to change history.” Cooper said she’s proud of the work she has done with Restoration 154 and the Giving Garden in promoting downtown Elba and helping build a city that is more equitable for all its citizens and plans to build on that work as mayor. “But it’s not about what we’ve done,” she said. “It’s about what we can, and will, do. Our brightest times weren’t before the 1990 flood,” Cooper said. “They weren’t before Kleinert’s left the country or Ben E. Keith left Elba. Our brightest times are ahead. I look forward to taking Elba there.” Public safety is another big priority for Cooper. “My mama lives two doors down from us downtown,” Cooper said. “She was burglarized five times. My own home was burglarized twice. That isn’t acceptable. Anywhere. Period.” Cooper believes that promoting affordable housing and achieving consistent oversight of our homeless population are critical to achieving these public safety goals. “I am a Christian, and I believe in caring for the least among us,” she said. “Everyone needs a place to lay their head, but that place isn’t, nor should it be, in abandoned buildings or our public spaces.” As to management of the city’s government, Cooper believes that should be left to elected, not appointed, officials. “Everyone who works for the City of Elba works for the citizens of Elba,” she said. “They have a job to do, but you fund their salary. And they work for you, not the other way around.” Cooper will maintain a strong online presence throughout her campaign and her term in office. She is committed to remaining accessible and responsive. Her Facebook page is active and engaged at https://www.facebook.com/Cooper-for-Mayor- 2020-103000457920666/, and her policy positions are available on her website, CooperForElba.com. “That’s what being mayor is all about,” she said, “being a servant of the people. I’m here to get your work done. This is our city. Let’s build a bright future together.” Critical to that future, Cooper said, is economic development. “We have to promote and support the small businesses and industry that have made the commitment to stay and grow in Elba,” she said. “Their success is critical to Elba’s success.” “I’m not here to make history,” Cooper said of her announcement. “I’m here to make change.” Cooper shrugged off the idea of being Elba’s first female mayor. “This election isn’t about me, or about the past. It’s about Elba’s future,” she said. “And as a mother of two Elba children, I want to make sure this is a city they want to grow up in, build their careers in, raise their families in. I want Elba to build a lasting legacy.”
