During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, Jan. 23, City Clerk Sally Bane provided an update report on trash pickup for the city.
Bane said the street department began reporting daily to her on the trash pickup following the Jan. 9th council meeting.
“The street department is reporting each morning to me what streets were picked up the day prior,” she said. “They began doing this the day after our last council meeting.”
Council member Jane Brunson inquired as to “how far” the department had gotten with the pickup since the reporting began.
“Based on how far they’ve gotten with the trash pickup, how long would it take to cover the city once?” she asked. “Are we halfway done?”
Brunson said she realized this would only be a ‘guess’ for the city clerk, and Bane said she could not say the street department employees had even made it to the halfway point of covering the city as of that day.
“Based on that we would not be able to tell people we would be by once per month [for trash pickup],” Brunson said.
The city clerk agreed with that assessment.
Brunson did note, however, that this could improve when the city has more CDL drivers on staff.
Bane also said the city is working on some informative materials and graphics to advertise in the newspaper and online to better explain how trash should be placed by the roadway and what items should/should not be placed in trash pickup piles. Further, she said the city also is working on door hanger cards that could be used if a resident has a pile that is not actual trash pickup material and should be placed in the garbage can instead.
Also, during her report to council members, Bane said the Putnam Street/Woodland Drive culvert projects remain on schedule. She said the contractor had made it to the pipe on Putnam Street, and as expected, that pipe was in very poor condition.
She said the pipe would have to be lined.
Mayor Tom Maddox updated council members on a couple of potential economic development projects for the city – utilizing code names Project Viking II and Project Sunbeam.
The mayor said the Industrial Development Board met Thursday, Jan. 19, and approved making some incentives work for Project Viking II. He said he hopes this project is getting closer to a decision being made.
As for Project Sunbeam, Maddox said things seem to be moving along with the potential business as well. He said the business owner is still very interested in locating in Elba.
Without providing any specifics due to the nature of the projects, the mayor did say he feels pretty good about both projects.
Mayor Maddox said one contractor had looked at the Davis Street property for potential renovations for the Elba Chamber of Commerce office, but as of the meeting, the city still had not heard back from that contractor. However, he added that he had been in contact with another contractor interested in coming to look at the project.
“Maybe one of them will work out,” the mayor said.
A review of the November and December financial reports did not go as well as the council had hoped. Several mistakes were noted as the mayor reviewed the reports with council members.
“I apologize for it not being correct,” Mayor Maddox said at one point during the review. “But, this is the first financial report we have had in several months.”
Council member Brunson said it did not really matter that the council had a report to review if there are too many errors in it for it to be reliable.
“The whole problem is – I don’t know what is right and what is wrong,” she said. “You basically have no confidence. Sorry, but that is just the bottom line.”
Maddox said he would accept responsibility for not getting to it before the meeting. He said hopefully the issues would be corrected before the next council meeting and a more accurate report be provided to the council.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
