The City of Elba this week issued a reminder to citizens regarding the “leash law” in the city pertaining to animals.
Elba City Council member Bryan Grimes said during the council meeting earlier this week that he had received several complaints about dogs running loose in neighborhoods in his district, specifically the Brookdale subdivision and New Town area.
He said several people out walking in the neighborhoods had been harassed by loose dogs.
Council member Gappa Wise said he too had received a dog complaint from the Sunset Blvd. area in his district.
Both council members encouraged city hall to remind citizens of the law against dogs running at large within the city limits. They said maybe this would help get the problem under control.
The City of Elba Code, Section 10-38, Running At Large reads as follows:
(a) Confinement of dogs on private premises. It shall be unlawful and punishable as a misdemeanor for any person owning, keeping, possessing, harboring or maintaining a dog to cause, permit or allow such dog to be at large on or about his place, lot or premises in the city. All dogs in the city shall be kept:
(1)Confined within a fence, wall or other enclosure in such a manner as to effectively prevent the escape of such dog; or
(2)Restrained by a leash, cord or chain of not less than ten feet in length and secured to a collar, with swivel connections, in such a manner as to effectively prevent the escape of the dog; provided, however, the length of the leash, cord or chain shall be reduced to such length as to prevent the dog, when so secured, from entering premises other than that of the owner.
(b)Restraint of dogs in public places and off premises. It shall be unlawful and punishable as a misdemeanor for any person owning, keeping, possessing, harboring or maintaining a dog to cause, allow or permit such dog to run or be at large upon any street, alley, thoroughfare, sidewalk or public place in the city, unless such dog is attached to a leash, cord or chain of not more than six feet in length and secured to a collar, with swivel connections, in such manner as to effectively prevent the escape of the dog, and with the leash, cord or chain being in the hands of the owner or other person in charge of such dog.
(Code 1968, §§ 4-10, 4-11; Ord. No. 1981-2, § 4(a), (b), 11-17-81)
State law reference— Authority to prohibit dogs running at large, Code of Ala. 1975, § 11-47-110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.