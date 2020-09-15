ATTENTION:
The City of Elba Street Department is currently filling sandbags for citizens of Elba that live in low-lying areas. If you need sandbags, you may pick them up at the city barn. We apologize but at this time, we cannot deliver to residences. Bags must be picked up with proper identification.
We will continue to update the City of Elba’s Facebook page with any important information and/or updates as needed, in regards to potential hazardous weather from Hurricane Sally.
The Elba City Barn is located at 475 Highway 203, (across from the Ranch House and Elba Work Release).
If you have any questions, please call Elba City Hall at (334) 897-2333.
