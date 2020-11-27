SE Gas check

Elba City Councilman Gappa Wise [District Two] represents the city on the Southeast Alabama Gas District Board, and on Thursday, Nov. 19, Wise delivered and presented an annual distribution check from the SE Gas District to the City of Elba. Wise (right) is shown hand-delivering the check to Mayor Tom Maddox (left). The funds will be added to the city’s overall operational expenses for Fiscal Year 2021. Mayor Maddox said the City of Elba appreciates Southeast Gas for its continued relationship with Elba.

