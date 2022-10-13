During the Elba City Council meeting Monday night, Oct. 10, city clerk Sally Bane updated council members on the city’s now closed recycling center.
She said the recycle drop-off center in Elba [old Elba High School gymnasium building in downtown] remains closed at this time as the city continues to look into when or how it can reopen recycling drop off to citizens.
In the meantime, Bane said the city has been making contact with businesses in need of weekly cardboard box pickup.
“Businesses that need cardboard boxes picked up are asked to call city hall [897-2333] to get on the Friday pickup list,” Bane said. “We ask that businesses not put the cardboard out until Friday morning, but to please have it out by 10 a.m. on Fridays. This is to try and help prevent the cardboard from blowing all over the city.”
Further, Bane said the businesses should have a designated simple fenced in area for their cardboard.
Also, during her report, Bane said that city crews have been working this week to clean around town to get the city ready for Homecoming on Friday of this week.
The clerk reminded council members the Pumpkins on the Square event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the square in Elba. This event, co-sponsored by the city and Elba Chamber of Commerce, features free candy for children, a costume contest, food trucks, a haunted hayride, jumpy houses, and more.
The Coffee County Farm-City Committee will conduct its annual Peanut Boil during Elba’s Pumpkins on the Square.
In relation to trick-or-treating for children at Halloween, Mayor Tom Maddox said he had been approached by some citizens for the city to designate a separate time from Pumpkins on the Square to allow for neighborhood trick-or-treating in Elba. After a brief discussion, the council voted to approve Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as the official neighborhood trick-or-treat time for the City of Elba.
Citizens wanting to participate in this trick-or-treat time are asked to leave their porch light on for the trick-or-treaters. Those not wanting to participate are asked to make sure their porch light is off during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.