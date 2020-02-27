FEMA slide

During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday night, Feb. 24, at Elba City Hall, code enforcement officer Bryson Dear updated council members on the progress of the FEMA home buyout project stemming from the 2015 Christmas flood of Elba. Recently, the federal government released the funds for this buyout program, and city officials have been progressing towards fulfilling that buyout. Dear said a letter was sent out to property owners on Jan. 28th regarding the matter. This document also included voluntary withdrawal forms, and he said he had received six voluntary withdrawals since sending the documents to property owners. Dear said responses had been received from 12 of the first 15 homeowners in the buyout program, and meetings were scheduled with those homeowners on Feb. 26th and 27th. Also, Dear said appraisers in the area had been contacted, and he had received multiple responses from qualified appraisers showing interest in working with the city on this project. Dear said he felt good about the progress that had been made on this buyout project since the time the city was able to get the ball rolling after the federal government released the funds for the project. He said there is lots of work ongoing daily on this project and will continue. Also while addressing the council, Dear provided an update on code enforcement projects in regards to structures deemed unsafe. Since he came on board as the code enforcement officer, he said he had opened 13 new cases and reopened five other cases. Overall, Dear said 153 cases had been closed by the city with 211 opened. He noted that is a 72.5 percent closure rate.

