When Coffee County voters go to the polls for the primary county, state and federal election May 24 some will be voting at a new location for the first time.
The voters who have traditionally voted at the Enterprise Recreation Center and the Victoria and Chestnut Grove polling locations will be voting at new locations.
Also, some voters in Elba will be at different voting places this time around. There are changes within the voting places for the Armory and Church of Christ in Elba - some voters have switched locations for both with the new election cycle.
Because of the city of Enterprise’s demolition and reconstruction plans for the facility, the Enterprise rec center polling place is being replaced by the Enterprise Civic Center.
All those who previously voted at Victoria will now vote at Wise Mill voting building. All those who previously voted at the Chestnut Grove polling location will now vote at Frisco voting building.
A list of Coffee County registered voters will be printed in the May 4 edition of The Southeast Sun.
For the May 24 primary, voters will cast their ballots for local offices for sheriff and coroner. There are also races that will fill statewide offices, including governor, state legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives and one U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby.
The last day that a person can register to vote in the upcoming primary election is May 9, Coffee County Registrar Denine Richey told those attending the March 28 Coffee County Commission meeting.
A person may fill out a voter registration application in person at the Enterprise Probate Office in the Enterprise Courthouse, the Elba Probate Office in the Elba Courthouse, the Enterprise Public Library on East Grubbs Street, the Elba Public Library on Simmons Street, the Coffee County Board of Registrars Office in the New Brockton County Complex, at independent voter drives and at Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies.
Voter registration applications may also be filled out in person at government agencies to include the Department of Human Resources and the Health Department.
Registration for absentee ballots began last week for the for the county, state and federal primary elections on May 24. The deadline for absentee ballot applications to be received by the county absentee election manager’s office by mail is May 17. The applications returned by hand must be received by May 19.
The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the absentee election manager is May 23, a day before the election. However, absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the absentee election manager no later than noon on election day.
People may fill out a voter application online at www.alabamavotes.gov, providing they have an Alabama drivers license or non-driver identification. Those who are unsure of whether they are already registered to vote may check their status at www.alabamavotes.gov.
More information may be obtained by calling the Coffee County Board of Registrars at (334) 894-5347, the Absentee Election Manager at (334) 894-1100 or the Alabama Secretary of State Elections Division at (334) 353-7177.
