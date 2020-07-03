The Coffee County Board of Education met Thursday, June 25, at noon for a called meeting, and several personnel matters were approved, including the acceptance of four teacher resignations. The personnel recommendations came from Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth to board members, and the resignations included: • Brenna Kokoszka – teacher at New Brockton Elementary School • Whitney Yarbrough – teacher at New Brockton Elementary School • Stephen Van Winkle – band director at Kinston School • Daniel Hart – teacher at Kinston School [he also was the baseball coach for the school]. The board also approved two new hires, including: • Kayla Fitzpatrick – teacher at New Brockton Elementary School • Stephanie Sidanyez – teacher at New Brockton Elementary School. Taking into account starting the 2020-2021 school year under special guidelines dealing with COVID-19, the superintendent recommended amending the 2020-2021 school year. This was approved by the board. Killingsworth said he felt it would be a good idea to implement additional professional development and sanitation training for teachers prior to the students returning to school. Therefore, he recommended moving the start date for students back to Monday, Aug. 10, for the new school year. Teachers will report to school for professional development and other training on Monday, Aug. 3rd. “We are doing this to get our teachers prepared for the various sanitation procedures that will be in place this school year,” Killingsworth said. The amended calendar has the last day for students for the 2020-2021 school year being May 27, 2021. Killingsworth said with the changes, the calendar still allows the schools to get the state required 1,080 educational hours in for student throughout the school year. The superintendent said he had been at the state superintendent’s conference earlier last week, and he said there probably were still more questions than answers regarding the start of the new school year. However, he said he is excited about the start of the year even though it is going to look different than it ever has before in his 30-year career. “We are doing all we can do to prepare for a safe start to the school year,” Killingsworth said. “Each school system is going to have to do what it can to meet the needs of its students and teachers the best it can this school year.” Killingsworth did note that a parent/student survey had been sent out asking parents/students how they wanted to proceed for the new school year. He said only about 1,100 or the approximate 2,500 student households for the system had responded thus far [as of last Thursday’s meeting]. Killingworth said, of the 1,100 responses the survey had received that just over 83 percent indicated they wanted a traditional platform [students attending classes on campus] for the school year while approximately 16.8 percent indicated they preferred a digital platform [student staying home and attending online]. Killingsworth said he would like to see more participation with the survey as the numbers [as of last Thursday] only represented about half of the school system’s families. “I hope the rest of our parents and students will fill out the survey so we will have a better idea on how to prepare,” he said. In other business, the board voted to adopt the 2020-2021 parent/student information guide. The next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education will be Thursday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Coffee County BOE amends 2020-2021 school calendar with with students returning to school Monday, Aug. 10th
Linda Hodge
Editor
