The Coffee County Board of Education met in a called meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at noon, and voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. Chief Financial Officer Shannon Odom presented the proposed budget at two public hearings prior to last Thursday’s noon meeting. Odom said the total projected revenues for 2020 from all sources would be $24,060,623.98. This includes a projected state allocation of $16,825065. The rest of the revenues are federal, local and other sources of funding. With a beginning balance of $7,131,904.93, that provides total operating funds for Fiscal Year 2020 of $31,192,528.80. Odom said total expenditures for the school system for FY2020 are projected to be $23,951,272.50, which would leave an ending balance on Sept. 30, 2020 of $7,241,256.30. During last Thursday’s meeting, board members voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2020 budget as presented by Odom. The board also approved a list of personnel matters recommended by Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth. These included: • Gray Harrison was assigned the additional duty of CNP Director for the school system • Beau Lassiter was employed as a network specialist assigned to the central office • Katherine Kennedy was employed as a CNP worker at Zion Chapel School • Paul Adkison, custodian at New Brockton Elementary School, was granted an extension to his leave to go through Oct. 7th. The next regular meeting for the Coffee County BOE is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
Coffee County BOE approves FY2020 budget
Linda Hodge
Editor
