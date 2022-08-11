Coffee County Board of Education members met Thursday evening, Aug. 4 for a work session and then monthly board meeting and a District Strategic Plan was discussed heavily before approval.
The approximate 30-minute workshop prior to the board meeting focused solely on the District Strategic Plan where district administrators presented the new proposed plan. During the board meeting, the plan was approved for adoption by the board.
The new District Strategic Plan is a 3-5-year plan with four different focus areas. The plan also gives the school system a new vision, “Educate, Elevate, Empower” along with a new mission statement and core beliefs and values.
The areas of focus in the plan are Teaching and Learning; Governance and Leadership; Finance, Resources and Support Systems; and Communication and Relationships.
Superintendent Kelly Cobb assured board members this plan is a working document and could be altered at any time if needs arise.
Upon the recommendation of the superintendent, the low bid for ADA approved ramps for Kinston and Zion Chapel were approved. As the motion to approve was made, the name of the company being awarded the bid was not revealed in the meeting, although board members had that information before them.
Board member Sherry Eddins did ask if the company had been used before by the school system, and the superintendent said they had not. She said the company did have a solid plan for the construction project.
“We went with them because of the bid law, but we feel confident with the company,” Cobb said.
The personnel list approved last Thursday night included some ‘housekeeping’ matters as several teachers resigned their regular teacher employment with the school system to instead be employed under a TEAMS contract.
TEAMS [Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science] is a relatively new program for Alabama education, only in its second year. It allows for additional pay for certified teachers in math and science.
Cobb explained, the teachers in those content areas can resign from tenure with the school system and sign up for a TEAMS contract instead. These are usually one-year and then 3 or 5-year contracts where additional pay is approved by the state department of education.
During last Thursday evening’s board meeting eight teacher resignations were approved due to TEAMS contracts, including: Lucas Davis, Christopher Littleton, Dillon Davis, Courtney Davidson, Kyle Ozier, Rustin Suavigne, Tyler Simmons, and Sasha Jarrell.
In response to those resignations, the board approved nine employments under a TEAMS contract, to include:
• Lucas Davis, teacher at New Brockton Middle School
• Christopher Littleton, teacher at New Brockton Middle School
• Dillon Davis, teacher at New Brockton Middle School
• Courtney Davidson, teacher at Zion Chapel High School
• Kyle Ozier, teacher at New Brockton High School
• Rustin Sauvigne, teacher at New Brockton High School
• Tyler Simmons, teacher at Kinston High School
• Sasha Jarrell, teacher at Kinston High School
• Lori Granger, teacher at New Brockton Elementary School.
Additional personnel matters approved during the meeting included:
• approve catastrophic leave for Haley Sanders with tentative dates of Sept. 30, 2022 – Jan. 2, 2023
• accept the resignation of Elizabeth Lord, from her TEAMS contract to accept a position as an instructional coach
• transfer Chasity Littleton from teacher at Kinston Elementary School to teacher at New Brockton Elementary School
• accept the resignations of three support personnel (Tyler Brownfield, information technology technician at the central office; Terry Carnley and Jeff Amlong, both bus drivers for the school system).
The next Coffee County Board of Education regular meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.