The Coffee County Board of Education met Thursday evening, July 6, for its regular monthly board meeting, and several personnel matters were approved during the meeting.
Resignations from certificated personnel include Valerie Bourne, counselor at New Brockton High; Jonathan Hawkins, teacher at New Brockton High; and Tyler Logan, band director at Zion Chapel.
The employment of Jackie Crane as a teacher at New Brockton Middle School was rescinded upon recommendation of superintendent Kelly Cobb.
Three certificated employments approved for the upcoming school year were April Smith, counselor at New Brockton High; David Brockway, teacher at New Brockton High; and Nicole Skopek, teacher at New Brockton High. Also, the board approve two teacher transfers – Ty Mock, from New Brockton High to New Brockton Middle School; and Anna Danford, from special eduation teacher at New Brockton Middle to New Brockton High School.
Three support staff resignations were approved to include Haleigh Dewberry, Pre-K auxiliary teacher at New Brockton Elementary; Brittany Adams, custodian at New Brockton High; and Kevin Adams, special education aide at New Brockton High School.
The board also approved six employments for support staff members for the upcoming school years, to include: Heather Austin, Pre-K auxiliary teacher at New Brockton Elementary; Justin Harbuck, special education aide at New Brockton High; Angela Weisensale and Chancey Sessions bus drivers for the county schools; Susana Figueroa, 12-month custodian for New Brockton High; and Alexis Thomas, 10-month custodian for New Brockton Middle School.
The board heard a report from the State of Alabama Department of Public Examiners of Public Accounts on the audit report for Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. It was revealed that the public examiners recorded no findings in their report.
Also, during the meeting, board members approved the 2023-2024 salary schedule as presented by the state, approved a bid for bread/bakery products, approved a bid for digital signs for all five school buildings within the system, and approved a CNP meal price increase for adult meals for the upcoming school year.
The board did enter an executive session to “discuss personnel and good name” as stated by the board attorney. Board president Galen McWaters said no action would result from the executive session upon return to open meeting.
In her report to board members, the superintendent said most personnel had been hired for the upcoming school year. She did note a need to hire a new band director at Zion Chapel.
“We are still lacking a band director at Zion Chapel,” Cobb said. “Extra-curricular activities are important at schools so this will be an important hire.”
Also, Cobb said the school system would be planning a ribbon cutting for the new New Brockton Middle School. She said this would be held Thursday evening, Aug. 3, following the regular monthly board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.